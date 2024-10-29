Manchester United could make a double swoop on Sporting Lisbon as manager Ruben Amorim continues to be heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at the Theatre of Dreams - with reports from Portugal suggesting that scouts have also taken in the performances of youngster Geovany Quenda after his breakthrough start to the campaign.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday morning, and within 24 hours it has seen Amorim heavily linked with the club, with various reports suggesting that United have already advanced in talks to pay his release clause which is thought to be £8.5million. However, they may not have completed their Sporting shopping spree there - with Quenda also someone well within their sights.

Man Utd 'Watch' Quenda in Potential Sporting Double Swoop

Quenda has enjoyed his breakthrough season in the Portuguese capital

The report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) states that United had scouts present at Sporting's game against Famalicao over the weekend, in which Quenda scored for the first time in the league for the Portuguese side - and they had their eyes fixed specifically on the 17-year-old.

It has previously been stated that United have already initiated contact for the star winger, with the new report stating that their interest in the youngster is 'real'.

Geovany Quenda's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 580 6th Goals 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 5th Shots Per Game 1.7 6th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =3rd Match rating 7.12 7th

The Red Devils have already sounded out the possibility of signing the player at some point in the future, though he would only be able to move clubs once he turns 18 in April - but a deal could be agreed prior to next summer's transfer window.

The Portugal under-21 cap has a €100million (£85million) release clause in his contract, and there is a feeling that the winger may be their next big sale. The Mancunian outfit are seen as a possible destination, having signed players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Bruno Fernandes from the Estadio Jose Alvalade in recent years - and with Amorim also being linked with the managerial role, the gaffer who is giving him his first-team chances would typically be the best placed to sign him. Quenda impressed United scouts, and he remains a target even after Ten Hag's sacking.

Quenda Could Be a Prodigy Signing

United have had success with signing young players before

With 14 appearances this season, Quenda has featured in all of Sporting's Champions League games where they remain unbeaten, made the Portugal national side's bench against Scotland, and scored in the Portuguese Supercup loss to Porto at the start of August - but his start against Famalicao certainly will have impressed with Sporting recording their seventh successive win without conceding to continue their perfect record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won 170 of his 237 games in charge of Sporting.

The youngster is evidently a top talent, and with Amorim making him a regular fixture in Sporting's first-team at the age of just 17, there is evident trust in his talents having only turned 17 in April - especially with the star being labelled as 'explosive'.

With Amad Diallo needing competition on the right flank with Antony faltering at the club, alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford featuring on the left, Quenda would complete a strong, young quartet for United to work with over the coming years and if Amorim does take the managerial role at Old Trafford, he will have the manager who has trusted him to feature on the big stage - which will only be a positive sign going forward.

