Manchester United are closely monitoring Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert ahead of the summer transfer window, CaughtOffside has revealed.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack with a new forward and have been laying the groundwork to do so this summer amid a disappointing Premier League campaign.

United have struggled for goals this season, and both of their natural centre-forwards, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have faced heavy criticism, having scored just one top-flight goal between them in 2025.

United are determined to address their goalscoring issues this summer and have been assessing potential reinforcements, with Kluivert emerging as a possible option.

Red Devils Eyeing Justin Kluivert

Among several top-flight clubs interested in the 25-year-old

According to CaughtOffside, United have added Kluivert to their transfer shortlist as an attacking alternative on the wing amid his impressive season for Bournemouth.

The Dutch international, praised as 'explosive', has been a standout performer this campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

He has reportedly attracted huge interest from Premier League clubs and would be open to a move if the right opportunity arises this summer.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position if any of the English heavyweights come calling, as Kluivert is under contract until June 2028 and could be available for around £46m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kluivert has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in his last nine Premier League appearances for Bournemouth.

United are believed to be targeting multiple attacking reinforcements this summer but may have to accept defeat in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Nigeria international is now unlikely to choose Old Trafford as his next destination, with Champions League clubs emerging as the leading contenders for his signature.

Justin Kluivert's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 12 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 162 Minutes played 2,117

