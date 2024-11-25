Manchester United's transfer mill is in full swing following the appointment of Ruben Amorim as manager - and one player that they could reportedly look to make a deal for is Nuno Mendes, with Amorim reportedly keen to reunite with the Portugal international after time spent together at Sporting Lisbon.

With Amorim coming to the helm, United know that due to his playing style, they must undergo yet another rebuild after aiming to master one under Erik ten Hag. That didn't work, and now the process must be tried again - in which Amorim could opt for a move for Mendes to fix problems on United's left-hand side.

Report: Man Utd Want Nuno Mendes to Join Them

The defender could fix a lot of problems on the wings

The report by the Daily Mail states that United are keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Mendes with a view to signing him in future windows.

Nuno Mendes' Ligue 1 statistics - PSG squad ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 390 14th Assists 1 =6th Blocks Per Game 0.7 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1 =12th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 4th Match rating 6.94 10th

The Red Devils want to strengthen their options on the left-flank, with Luke Shaw's lack of fitness becoming an issue in previous campaigns, whilst Tyrell Malacia has not featured for United since the end of the 2022/23 season. Shaw was introduced off the bench vs Ipswich Town on Sunday in a left-sided centre-back role, and that may be an indication as to where the England star's future lies under Amorim - which could lead the club to sign Mendes.

Mendes featured under Amorim at Sporting before moving to Paris for £34million back in 2022, and so the new United boss knows just how he can fit into his system with his attacking style, where the star has since gone on to win three consecutive Ligue 1 titles, and he was even awarded the feat of the quickest player in the Champions League last season after being clocked at 37.2km/h.

United have discussed Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez as potential targets, though the initial concern for United will be who they can afford in January thanks to Premier League Financial Fair Play regulations - and their striker and centre-backs failing to produce means that those areas are key for them to target to begin with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Mendes has featured in 33 games for Portugal but never scored.

Mendes already has 140 first-team appearances for Sporting and PSG combined, and despite injury last season, having so many appearances at club level and 33 caps at national team level at the age of just 22 means that Mendes boasts the experience and youth blend that Amorim will be looking at favourably.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.