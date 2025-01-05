Manchester United retain an interest in Serie A goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for 2025 as they look to bolster their goalkeeper department, according to Marco Molla.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their options between the sticks this year, with Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton expected to move on either this month or in the summer and the club keen on recruiting a new number two and number three to compete with Andre Onana.

Suzuki, who joined Parma in the summer window, was a target for the Reds during Erik Ten Hag' reign as boss and talks even went as far as the two parties having a video call before the Japan international opted for regular game time with the Italian side instead.

Man Utd Eyeing Suzuki

New goalkeeper among priorities for 2025

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has since shone in the Italian top-flight, being described as "inpenetrable" by journalist Zach Lowy, and remains on the shortlist of potential targets for chiefs at Old Trafford.

According to journalist Molla, Suzuki remains on the radar of INEOS considering how close he came to moving to Manchester in the summer but they now face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for his signature.

Parma are not expected to sanction a transfer in the January window, with Suzuki having started 17 games in Serie A this season as the team sit in 14th place in the table.

But a battle for his signature is likely to take place in the summer and Man United will be at the front of the queue trying to seal his approval for the second time in 12 months.

Zion Suzuki Parma Statistics 2024/25 (Serie A only) Games 17 Goals conceded 29 xGA 32.0

Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Altay Bayindir could leave in January, while Heaton's contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 05/01/2025.