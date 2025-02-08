Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton remains of major interest to Manchester United, who will keep an eye on his progress in the coming months, according to TEAMtalk.

With the January window having now concluded, Man United made two additions for manager Ruben Amorim. Young defender Ayden Heaven joined from Arsenal’s under-21s side and more prominently, full-back Patrick Dorgu signed for the team from Lecce to play in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Though fans may have expected more, the Red Devils will have to hope they have done enough for Amorim to improve the club’s form, with Man United sat 13th in the Premier League at the time of writing. Although they must now wait until the summer for any further incomings, it appears that Man United have their eye on one particular midfielder.

Man United Keen on Wharton

Red Devils will keep tabs on young midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, Adam Wharton is being eyed by at least three Premier League teams, with Manchester United one of those interested parties. Wharton has struggled with injury problems this season, but since moving to Palace from Blackburn Rovers in early 2024, he has captivated spectators with his brilliance in midfield.

Adam Wharton 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Minutes Played Premier League 9 628' Carabao Cup 2 47'

Wharton is now back to full fitness and presumably the midfielder, who has been dubbed as "incredible" by teammate Eberechi Eze, will play an increasingly important role in the second half of Palace’s season under manager Oliver Glasner. It is hardly surprising that Wharton has garnered interest from the likes of Man United, who themselves are in need of something close to a revolution in midfield.

In particular, the duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will most likely depart Old Trafford in the coming months. Both are also on big wages, with Eriksen earning around £150,000 per week. Wharton, in turn, would bring a much-desired youth to Man United were they to sign him and partner him with the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

It is hard to imagine that Palace would let Wharton depart cheaply, nor will they have to. As per TEAMtalk, there is no release clause in Wharton’s contract, meaning the Eagles could freely demand a fee that they felt worthy for the England international.

Whether Amorim’s team can strike a deal for the midfielder remains to be seen, but it is hard to argue that Wharton would be anything other than a brilliant signing for the Red Devils if they are able to add him to their ranks.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)