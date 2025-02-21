Manchester United are keen on a summer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping close tabs on the England international ahead of the upcoming transfer window as they anticipate a midfield reshuffle under Ruben Amorim.

United are likely to part ways with Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season, while Casemiro’s future remains uncertain.

Although the £350,000-per-week Brazilian has expressed a desire to see out his deal, he will be available on the market with 12 months remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

Man United Want Adam Wharton

To replace ageing midfield stars

Multiple Premier League and European clubs are monitoring Wharton ahead of the summer, with Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool named among his potential suitors.

However, a move to United has now emerged as ‘an increasingly likely’ option for the 21-year-old, who has endured a difficult first full season at Selhurst Park.

Wharton, praised as ‘incredible’ by Eberechi Eze, missed over three months of action following groin surgery and only recently returned in Palace’s 2-0 win over United earlier this month.

The England international has made just 13 appearances in all competitions this season, registering one assist in the Carabao Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wharton joined Palace from Blackburn last February and made 16 league appearances in 2023/24.

United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim and have four key signings in mind for the upcoming transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are likely to pursue a new striker, midfielder, centre-back and left-back.

A first-choice attacker is high on their list of priorities, with Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap pinpointed as a serious target.

Adam Wharton's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.16 Progressive passes per 90 9.40 Pass completion % 78.3 Minutes played 670

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.