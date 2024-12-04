Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, whose contract with the Serie A leaders expires at the end of the season, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen admirers of Meret, alongside Inter Milan, as the Italian international faces an uncertain future at Napoli in 2025.

According to Plettenberg, it remains unclear whether Meret’s contract will be extended, and concrete enquiries have already been made for the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Meret has been Antonio Conte’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions and keeping eight clean sheets.

The 6'3" goalkeeper, once dubbed ‘the next Gianluigi Buffon’, has been a key player for Napoli since joining from Udinese in July 2019, making 189 appearances for the club in all competitions and managing 63 shutouts.

On the international stage, Meret has struggled to displace Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, amsssing just three appearances for Italy since his first call-up in 2017.

Man United could be forced into the goalkeeper market in 2025, with their second-choice stopper, Altay Bayindir, facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Turkish international may seek more playing time next year, having made just three appearances since joining from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023.

According to Plettenberg, United are also reportedly searching for a third-choice goalkeeper, with Tom Heaton’s contract set to expire in June 2025.

The English veteran is among six players in their final contract year at Old Trafford, alongside Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo, who is expected to sign a new deal in 2025 after impressing Ruben Amorim in recent weeks.

Alex Meret's Napoli Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 11 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded 8 Minutes played 936

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.