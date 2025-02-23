Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich ace Aleksandar Pavlovic and are weighing up the prospect of using Marcus Rashford as a makeweight in a swap deal, Caught Offside has revealed.

The English wideman has been sent on loan to Aston Villa until the end of the season, after a behind-the-scenes disagreement with boss Ruben Amorim meant he was uninvolved in the senior squad for several months.

Despite major first-team changes, Manchester United are still languishing in 15th in the Premier League table, nine points away from the top half. The club hierarchy is keen to invest in Amorim's plans this summer and a new midfielder could be on the cards.

United Considering Rashford Swap Deal for Bayern Munich Star Pavlovic

The Red Devils could be looking to build their team around the German

As per the report from Caught Offside, Manchester United could use the Rashford situation to their advantage in their pursuit of Bayern Munich's young midfield talent Pavlovic. The Bavarians are "expected to demand a significant transfer fee" for the player, though the Red Devils remain keen, as they reportedly see the 20-year-old as a "key figure they could build their squad around".

Dubbed a "midfield master", Pavlovic made his first-team debut in 2023 after climbing the ranks from the youth academy and has since gone on to play a rotational role in a star-studded squad. He has managed 20 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring one goal in the process.

Aleksandar Pavlovic's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played 951 Pass Completion (%) 93.8 Tackles Won per 90 1.32 Interceptions per 90 0.28 Clearances per 90 0.85 Aerials Won (%) 46.2

Manchester United could be asked to cough up a hefty transfer package for the services of one of the most valuable German players in the world right now.

However, they may be able to ease demands by including the "world-class" Rashford as a makeweight. The 27-year-old has hit the ground running in the Midlands, and he looks likely to depart from Old Trafford permanently this summer. Top clubs including Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Barcelona were previously interested in his signature, while Aston Villa also hold an option to buy the player permanently for £40 million.

Bayern Munich could be enticed by the prospect of landing Rashford, as one of their wingers in Leroy Sane is set to be a free agent this summer as things stand, and they could benefit from a replacement option.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025