Manchester United have identified Juventus star Kenan Yildiz as one of their top targets for the attacking midfielder position, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

United are said to be impressed by the 19-year-old’s development in Italy and continue to monitor him closely as Ruben Amorim eyes his first Old Trafford arrival in 2025.

The Red Devils were busy in the summer transfer window, welcoming five new arrivals for a combined total of £180m, and are expected to do further business next year.

While reports suggest their priority is a new left-back, Plettenberg says United are also keeping an eye on the attacking midfielder position for the summer.

However, they would first need to convince Yildiz to make a Premier League move. As of now, the Turkish international reportedly has no plans to depart in 2025 and feels ‘very comfortable’ in Turin.

Juventus would also be in a strong negotiating position if United came calling next year, as his contract runs until 2029, following an extension signed in August.

Yildiz, who was once compared to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, has been a key player for Thiago Motta's side this season, amassing 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, and providing three assists.

The 19-year-old, who rose through Bayern Munich’s youth ranks, joined Juventus in July 2022 and made his Serie A debut in August 2023 during Juventus’ 3-0 win over Udinese.

It remains to be seen whether United will push forward with their interest in Yildiz in 2025, having multiple attacking midfield options in Amorim’s squad.

The Red Devils tied down their captain, Bruno Fernandes, to a new three-year deal in August, while Mason Mount appears to be highly regarded by Amorim in his first few weeks at the club.

United remain unbeaten under the Portuguese manager in their first three games, having recently won against Premier League strugglers Everton 4-0 at home.

They next face a much tougher challenge, travelling to the Emirates on Wednesday to face Arsenal, who are on a three-game winning streak.

Kenan Yildiz's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 14 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.4 Expected assisted goals 2.2 Minutes played 1,001

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.