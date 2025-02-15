Manchester United are reportedly interested in a "mega transfer" for RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba, who has a €90 million (£75 million) release clause inserted into his contract, according to Sport Bild.

The Red Devils completed a deal for former Lecce ace Patrick Dorgu in the winter transfer window to bolster in the left-wing-back position. However, Ruben Amorim and his entourage are still keen to strengthen in the defensive half and are looking to add another defender, particularly following the ACL injury to Lisandro Martinez.

Landing Lukeba won't be straightforward as along with the hefty release clause, a number of European heavyweights are eyeing up the prospect of signing the Frenchman as well.

United Register Interest in RB Leipzig Defender Lukeba

The 22-year-old is a target for top European clubs

Per the report from Sport Bild, Manchester United have joined the race for Lukeba, though they are set to face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Frenchman put pen to paper on a new deal in October 2024, which is set to keep him at the German outfit until 2029, though this is not expected to deter interest.

The 22-year-old has spent much of this season on the sidelines for RB Leipzig due to injury and has made just 11 league starts as a result. However, his talent has rarely been questioned regardless.

Castello Lukeba's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 12 Minutes Played 902 Progressive Passes per 90 3.8 Passes Completion (%) 87.2 Tackles Won per 90 0.9 Interceptions per 90 0.7 Clearances per 90 4.1 Aerials Won (%) 60.0

Described as a "duel monster", Lukeba has also been praised for his qualities on the ball, and he could be the answer to Manchester United's defensive woes. He also fits the bill as a young addition, as INEOS look to build for the future with high potential players like Dorgu and Leny Yoro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United rank 12th for the least expected goals conceded in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also considering a move for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio who Amorim previously worked with in Portugal, Dean Jones has exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT. The 23-year-old international could be a slightly more affordable option in comparison to Lukeba, with his release clause valued at near €60 million (£50 million).

