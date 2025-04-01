Manchester United are among a host of European clubs showing interest in Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils, alongside Serie A leaders Napoli and Premier League strugglers West Ham United, are reportedly keen on the 24-year-old forward amid his impressive domestic campaign.

Udinese are likely to demand a fee in the region of €35m (£29m) for the three-cap Italy international this summer and are eyeing a significant profit after signing him permanently for just €8m from Pisa last July.

Lucca has enjoyed a promising season in Serie A with Udinese, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Napoli could emerge as favourites to land Lucca this summer, although he has admirers in the Premier League, with both Man United and West Ham interested.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their frontline this summer with a new out-and-out number nine, and Lucca may fit the required profile for Ruben Amorim.

The 24-year-old, praised as 'one of the best strikers in Italy', stands at 6ft 7in – the same height as Peter Crouch – and could pose a real aerial threat for Premier League defenders due to his imposing physique.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucca has made 71 appearances for Udinese since joining last season, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists.

Man United have several more expensive alternatives to Lucca on their striker shortlist, including Galatasaray ace Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils remain in contention to sign the latter after the season, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to afford him.

United are 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and next face Nottingham Forest away on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Lucca's Udinese Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 29 Goals 10 Assists 1 Expected goals 6.4 Minutes played 2,059

