Manchester United have reportedly registered an interest in French starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi, though they face extensive competition from rivals in their pursuit, TBR Football has revealed.

At just 17 years of age, Bouaddi has already featured on 32 occasions for Lille's first-team, including nine outings in the Champions League. He has played most of his minutes predominantly in the centre of midfield, but has also stepped up at both ends with appearances in attacking midfield and defensive midfield, as well as in defence.

The Red Devils' top brass have been eager to develop a long-term youth project at Old Trafford, which has seen a number of exciting talents join the club, including Patrick Dorgu, Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven. Landing Bouaddi would continue a similar trend for Ruben Amorim's squad.

United Eyeing Move for Lille Talent Bouaddi

The French outfit may be unwilling to sell

As per the report from TBR Football, Manchester United have emerged among a host of clubs monitoring the situation of Bouaddi, alongside Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Brighton. There is also believed to be interest from overseas, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Real Madrid all interested as well.

Dubbed "one of the most highly-rated young players" in Europe, Bouaddi has reportedly blown away scouts from Premier League outfits. He has been labelled "Lille's next gem" - a profound compliment given this is the same Ligue 1 outfit that brought the likes of Eden Hazard and Leny Yoro into the European spotlight, the latter of course being a Manchester United player now.

Bouaddi vs Mainoo vs Ugarte - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Bouaddi Mainoo Ugarte Appearances 20 18 20 Goals 0 0 1 Assists 1 0 0 Shots per 90 0.09 0.70 0.64 Pass Completion (%) 89.1 86.3 89.0 Key Passes per 90 0.44 0.91 0.5 Tackles Won per 90 2.57 1.68 2.5 Interceptions per 90 0.8 1.19 1.36 Clearances per 90 0.8 0.42 0.93 Aerials Won (%) 47.1 39.0 40.0

Moreover, the midfield engine room evidently requires a significant overhaul soon. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are among the players expected to leave this summer, meaning space will open up for new transfer targets to join in coming windows.

However, it's worth noting that Bouaddi does not turn 18 until October, meaning the earliest he could join a Premier League club would be in 2026.

Meanwhile, Lille's first-team aces Angel Gomes and Jonathan David could both depart later this year on free transfers. As such, Les Dogues are reportedly in "no mood" to part ways with Bouaddi at the same time.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025