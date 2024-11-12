Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb starlet Martin Baturina, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid also among the firm admirers of the 21-year-old, according to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

The promising Croatian midfielder has no shortage of admirers across Europe as of late – he reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s five-year contract offer already.

According to Berger, Los Blancos were planning to loan out Baturina to a club in Spain for the next two years, but he rebuffed the proposal amid growing interest from elsewhere.

Baturina reportedly wants to have a role in one of Europe’s top teams from next season and sees the Bundesliga as the perfect next step.

The report claims his arrival would likely cost in the region of £16m to £20m – and he is planning to depart Dinamo Zagreb next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Baturina has scored two goals and registered seven assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb this season.

The 21-year-old was briefly linked with United in September, with reports claiming that the Red Devils had scouts in attendance to watch Baturina in the Nations League representing Croatia.

The attacking midfielder’s performances for club and country in recent years have earned him the label of ‘the next Luka Modric', and, according to Berger, he is a huge fan of the Real Madrid icon himself.

Baturina, who helped Zagreb lift their seventh consecutive league title last season, joined the Croatian giants’ youth ranks in 2017 and broke into the first team four years later.

The 21-year-old, labelled 'one of the elite talents of world football', has established himself as a key player for the club ever since, amassing 137 senior appearances already, scoring 18 and assisting 34 goals.

Baturina was linked with a move to England in the summer transfer window – reports claimed Leeds United showed interest in him and reportedly had a £25m bid accepted by Zagreb, but the playmaker himself turned down a move to Elland Road before the season.

Martin Baturina's Dinamo Zagreb Stats (2024/25) Games 17 Goals 2 Assists 7 Minutes played 1,207

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.