Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Red Devils are said to be keen admirers of Kerkez, who has been a key player under Andoni Iraola this season, helping Bournemouth push for European football for the first time in their history.

The Cherries are currently sitting comfortably in fifth place in the Premier League, so it is no surprise that top-flight clubs are taking notice of their standout performers.

Bournemouth could face a battle to keep several of their key players this summer, including centre-back Dean Huijsen and forward Antoine Semenyo, who has suitors at Newcastle United.

Red Devils Keeping Tabs on Kerkez

Amid impressive Bournemouth campaign

According to Crook, several top Premier League clubs have Kerkez on their radar ahead of the summer window, with Man United also interested following a quiet January transfer window.

The Red Devils were limited to signing defender Patrick Dorgu due to PSR concerns, while wingers Antony and Marcus Rashford were sent out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

United are expected to be significantly more active in the summer and have reportedly identified four key positions to strengthen.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, they are targeting a first-choice striker, a deep-lying midfielder, a centre-back and another left wing-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez has recorded two goals and three assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

A move for Kerkez would not be surprising, given the Hungarian international has established himself as 'one of Europe's brightest talents' this season.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Bournemouth in 2024/25 and was already linked with a big-money switch to Liverpool last month, with reports suggesting his move could cost in the region of £40m.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 2 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,177

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related 6 Best Free Agents Man United Could Sign Now Amid Ruben Amorim’s Injury Crisis Manchester United's Ruben Amorim could venture into the free agent market to bolster his squad this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-02-25.