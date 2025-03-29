Manchester United are reportedly chasing a deal for Sporting ace Goncalo Inacio, and a fee in the region of €45m (£37 million) could be enough to sanction a deal, as per reports in Portugal.

Both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are expected to head to the club's egress this summer following their contracts' expiry. It leaves Ruben Amorim's squad thin in numbers at the back, though they are hoping to sign replacements this summer.

Inacio has been on the Red Devils' radar for quite some time, and it was previously revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United first registered their interest in Inacio to strengthen their woeful defence.

United Chasing Deal for Sporting Ace Inacio

The defender previously worked with Amorim in Portugal