Manchester United are considering a summer move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, according to journalist Andy Dillon.

The Red Devils are reportedly among several European clubs tracking the 19-year-old, with Real Madrid also keen on the promising centre-back amid his impressive debut Premier League season.

Huijsen is expected to have a huge market this summer and is believed to have a £50m release clause in his contract.

He could be one of several Bournemouth first-team players to leave, with Milos Kerkez also emerging as a concrete target for league leaders Liverpool.

Man United Eyeing Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid to step up interest soon

According to Dillon, Real Madrid are expected to intensify their pursuit of Huijsen in the coming days and will closely monitor the centre-back after his promotion to Spain’s senior squad.

The 19-year-old, praised as 'one of the best defenders in the world', received his first call-up after Barcelona’s Inigo Martinez suffered an injury and has joined the Euro 2024 winners ahead of their Nations League quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, has emerged as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League this season and is playing a key role in the Cherries' push for European football for the first time in their history.

Andoni Iraola’s side sit 10th in the table, just three points off seventh, and have conceded only 36 goals in 29 games – the fifth-best defensive record in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has made 27 appearances for Bournemouth this season, scoring two goals.

Man United are expected to bolster their backline this summer, with both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans out of contract at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and will face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Dean Huijsen's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 2 Pass accuracy % 83.5 Tackles per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 6.91 Minutes played 1,694

