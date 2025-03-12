Manchester United are among several Premier League and European clubs monitoring Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils, along with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, are reportedly interested in signing the Japan international, who is valued at around £46m by Brighton.

The south coast club remain hopeful of fending off interest from their Premier League rivals by tying Mitoma to a new contract at the Amex Stadium until 2030.

The two parties are believed to be in advanced talks to finalise the agreement, and it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs will still move for the 27-year-old afterward.

Man Utd Eyeing Kaoru Mitoma

Expected to pen new Brighton contract

Mitoma has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League since joining Brighton in 2021, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 99 top-flight appearances.

The Japan international, praised as 'one of the best dribblers in the world', has been a key player under Fabian Hurzeler this season and has bounced back after an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign.

He has scored seven times and registered three assists in 28 league appearances this term and has not missed a single matchday, starting in 25 fixtures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mitoma has registered five goal contributions in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Man United are anticipating a busy summer transfer window, with a new centre-forward topping the list of priorities for Ruben Amorim.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils will consider a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic among other options, with a cut-price deal appealing to Old Trafford chiefs.

Vlahovic is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract in Turin, and it is believed a bid as low as £25m could be enough to get the deal over the line.

Karou Mitoma's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 7 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,233

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-03-25.