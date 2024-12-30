Manchester United could reignite their interest in AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, who has been transfer-listed by the Serie A club ahead of the January window, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Red Devils welcomed centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt before the season but may now be tempted to enter the race for Tomori next month, having been alerted to his upcoming availability.

Tomori was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during both the 2023 and 2024 summer transfer windows and could finally depart Milan in January, having struggled for regular minutes at San Siro this season.

According to the report, Ruben Amorim is not opposed to the idea of United signing another centre-back in January, and Tomori, labelled 'one of the best players' in Serie A, could once again be considered.

However, Newcastle are thought to be a more likely destination for the England international at the moment – the Magpies are reportedly long-term admirers of the defender and are currently best-placed to sign him in early 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomori has made 15 appearances for Milan in all competitions this season, amassing close to 1,100 minutes of action.

United could be in the market for a new central defender in the next two transfer windows, considering the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans' contracts expire at the end of the season.

While Maguire has revealed he is in talks to sign an extension, the latter two are not expected to renew, meaning United could soon have room for another centre-back in 2025.

The Red Devils have splashed out heavily on new defenders before the season, welcoming the likes of De Ligt, Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui, and have been heavily linked with a new left-back’s arrival in January.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are appreciative of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes, who could be departing Parc des Princes next month with 18 months left on his contract.

United are 13th in the Premier League and will face Newcastle at home in their final game of 2024.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.