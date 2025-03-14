Manchester United could look to secure a deal for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside - with the Red Devils needing a complete overhaul of their engine room, to avoid another bottom-half finish in the Premier League next season.

Gibbs-White has shone at Forest ever since his move to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022, making 96 top-flight appearances for the Reds so far, scoring 15 and registering 24 assists in that time. That's a superb tally, given how until this season, Forest had been bottom-half strugglers. But that form has seen United interested in his services - and now the Red Devils could look to tempt him with a move to Old Trafford.

Report: Man Utd 'Interested' in Gibbs-White amid Forest Form

The Red Devils are in desperate need of midfield recruits

The report states that Gibbs-White has fielded interest from United at present, with the Red Devils eyeing up the potential addition of the Forest star, who was called 'one of the Premier League's best players' after his assist vs Manchester City last weekend.

Morgan Gibbs-White's Premier League statistics - Nott'm Forest squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =10th Goals 5 =2nd Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 7.06 1st

Gibbs-White was harshly left out of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad on Friday morning, having registered five goals and six assists for the City Ground side this season as they sit third in the Premier League with just a quarter of the season to go - but his form, whilst evading the Three Lions boss, hasn't gone unnoticed by United.

Sources close to the situation, according to CaughtOffside, state that he is 'firmly' on the radar of United - and although Forest don't want to sell their 25-year-old star, they are hoping to hold talks over a new contract with him soon. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's men could also clear Gibbs-White to leave the club for a fee in the region of £50million, following his superb run of form in the East Midlands.

United have Bruno Fernandes as their midfield maestro in the centre of the park at present, but with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo all being linked with moves away from the club, Gibbs-White could be just what the doctor ordered for Ruben Amorim - especially alongside Mason Mount's injury woes, and Gibbs-White could replace the former Chelsea man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Gibbs-White made 45 youth caps for England, scoring nine goals.

His form, flair and determination have shone through massively at Forest, and that could see them reach the Champions League - which could be a sticking point for United if they fail to win the Europa League and subsequently qualify for the same competition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-03-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.