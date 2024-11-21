Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could see the arrival of a potential transfer target in the January transfer window - with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani potentially being in their sights over a winter loan move having failed to impress at the Parc des Princes.

United have had striker struggles themselves this season, with Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress at Old Trafford so far and Rasmus Hojlund enduring a slow start to the season after his previous endeavours under Ten Hag. That could force Amorim to venture into the window - and the former Sporting boss may well be on his way to securing the signing of Kolo Muani according to reports.

Kolo Muani Could See Man Utd Loan Move

The Frenchman has struggled to make an impact in Paris

The report from journalist Christopher Michel states that United are taking a closer look at PSG star Kolo Muani, despite the striker previously stating that he is 'not considering' a move away from the Parc des Princes - especially with the Red Devils only 'probably' being able to make loan deals in the winter transfer window.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 statistics - PSG squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 314 16th Goals 2 =4th Shots Per Game 1.6 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =16th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =6th Match rating 6.48 19th

Michel, writing in Fussball.news, states that despite PSG paying Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt a fee of £76.4million for his services back in 2023 to become the third-most expensive Bundesliga player in history, he hasn't been prominent in the French capital and that could see him move on, despite being labelled as 'one of the best strikers in Europe'.

Michel confirmed a report from L'Equipe that United are 'certainly' considering a transfer for his services; however, having spent a lot of money under Erik ten Hag in the summer, the club can't invest on a large scale in the January transfer window and so a loan deal would be the only option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 caps for France's national team.

His contract does help, given that he has another three-and-a-half years at PSG until his deal runs out, and that especially means that a loan deal for Kolo Muani would be viable with PSG less worried about his future value. With just two starts this season in Ligue 1, Kolo Muani is struggling to become a star in Paris, and he could find his feet under Amorim - despite previously stating that he wasn't looking to leave the club in which he said:

"No, I've never thought about it. You have to keep the mentality. It's up to me to keep working so that the coach trusts me."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.