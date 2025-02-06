Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils, alongside Chelsea and Newcastle United, are reportedly monitoring the French striker amid his uncertain contract situation at Selhurst Park.

Palace have yet to convince Mateta to sign a new deal, having triggered a one-year extension to his current contract, which is now set to expire in June 2027.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a departure last summer and was reportedly ‘open’ to leaving the Eagles after two-and-a-half years at the club, although Palace were not receptive to offers.

Man Utd Eyeing Jean-Philippe Mateta

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Bailey, there are doubts over Mateta’s long-term future at Selhurst Park, with multiple Premier League and European clubs now tracking the 27-year-old.

Alongside the aforementioned Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked as potential suitors.

Mateta has been a key player for Palace this season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 24 top-flight appearances.

The 27-year-old, labelled ‘one of the best strikers in the Premier League’ by Adam Sells, netted a brace in Palace's shock 2-0 away win at Man United last weekend, his second in the last three games.

United were heavily linked with signing a new forward in the January transfer window but missed out on deals for both Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils pushed for Tel’s arrival late in the winter market, but saw two loan bids rejected by Bayern Munich, who eventually sent the 19-year-old on loan to Tottenham.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 24 games and will next face Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,862

