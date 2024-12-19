Manchester United have identified Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco as one of their top targets to strengthen the squad at left wing-back, according to Tuttosport.

The Red Devils are keen to add to Ruben Amorim's options in the January transfer window following a further injury setback to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has only recently return from almost 18 months out due to a knee injury.

Left wing-back is seen as a position that is in desperate need of an addition and INEOS have drawn up a shortlist of options alongside the manager that they are planning to target.

One of those options is Inter and Italy star Dimarco, but the Old Trafford club have already been met with a swift rejection from both the player and Serie A giants with neither party interested in entering negotiations for a deal.

Dimarco is a lifelong Inter fan and has no intention of leaving the San Siro, and the 27-year-old, who has been described as "one of the best wing-backs in the world", is now set to enter talks with the club about extending his current contract.

Man Utd Want New Left Wing-Back

Nuno Mendes is another target

Dimarco is a flying left wing-back in the prime of his career for a title-winning team, so it's no surprise that INEOS and Amorim are showing an interest in his signature.

However, he isn't the only player who has been earmarked as a potential target for the position.

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal star Nuno Mendes has also emerged as a target for the January window and while the Ligue 1 club are keen to keep hold of him, his current contract is due to expire in 2026 and there are currently no plans for him to sign an extension in a speedy manner.

Federico Dimarco Inter Milan stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 15(3) Minutes 1285 Goals 3 Assists 4

United have an advantage in negotiations to bring the 22-year-old as he shares an agent with current boss Amorim and club captain Bruno Fernandes too.

Fellow Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who plays for Inter's great rivals AC Milan, is also someone who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as the club have made the position a priority to strengthen in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 19/12/2024.