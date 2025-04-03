Manchester United are showing strong interest in a summer move for Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils are believed to be among several Premier League clubs keen on the France U21 international, who reportedly has an agreement to leave Lyon at the end of the season for less than £25m.

Cherki has been linked with a Ligue 1 exit for the past two transfer windows – he emerged as a target for Borussia Dortmund in January, while Premier League clubs pursued him last summer.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with Lyon last September, but it only runs until the end of next season, making a summer departure a real possibility.

Man United Keen on Rayan Cherki

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Bailey, United have asked to be kept informed about Cherki’s situation as the summer transfer window approaches, with multiple European clubs now chasing the Frenchman.

Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have reignited their interest in Cherki amid his impressive season, alongside several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool.

Cherki, praised as ‘one of the most skilful players on Earth’, has been a key player for Lyon this season, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

He has been in outstanding form recently, registering nine goal contributions in his last eight Ligue 1 matches, helping Lyon secure five wins during that run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki leads the Europa League in assists this season with eight in 10 appearances.

Man United are preparing for a busy first summer under Ruben Amorim, with at least four key reinforcements on their agenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting signings at centre-back, left wing-back, central midfield, and striker, with a new number nine particularly high on their priority list.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 23 Goals 6 Assists 9 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,494

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.