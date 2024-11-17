Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign midfielder/winger Oscar Gloukh, who is currently applying his trade in the Austrian Football Bundesliga with RB Salzburg, per Dylan Bennett of Attacking Football.

The Israeli is considered one of the most talented attacking midfielders in Europe after having impressed since his £5.8 million move from Maccabi Tel Aviv to Salzburg in January 2023, and while the Red Devils have expressed their interest, they also face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, who have also shown significant interest in the 20-year-old.

Man United Have Gloukh Firmly on Their Radar

The Israeli is viewed as a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes

After scoring nine times and providing eight assists in 33 outings for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Gloukh moved over to Austria to experience European football.

Since arriving at RB Salzburg, he has proven himself to be a star, and is one of the hottest tickets around, having netted 16 goals, and contributed an additional 25 assists in just 75 appearances for the Austrian outfit, including six goal contributions in his first nine league games of the 2024/25 campaign.

His move also saw him called up to represent his country, where he has since earned 16 caps for Israel, scoring on three occasions.

Oscar Gloukh - RB Salzburg League Statistics Games 53 Goals 14 Assists 14 Shots Per 90 2.48 Shots on Target Per 90 0.84

Known for his creative flair and intelligence on the ball, and his strong playmaking abilities, Gloukh is able to operate sufficiently both centrally in the No. 10 role, and on the left flank, where he has found his role with Salzburg. Not only is he a goalscorer, but he does the hard work that comes with being out wide too.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the 20-year-old would be open to a move to England should a formal offer arrive, and Man United have identified Gloukh as a player who could become the long-term replacement for their captain, Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese star now entering his 30s.

With the amount of interest brewing for Gloukh, though, he will not be short of options come the transfer window, and if Salzburg are willing to sell, then Man United will have to be prepared to battle it out with some of their biggest rivals for his signature.

