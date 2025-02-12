Manchester United are among a host of European clubs showing interest in Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, according to TBR Football.

The Red Devils, alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, are reportedly keeping tabs on the promising 19-year-old, who is considered one of the most desired young talents in his position.

Bardghji has less than 12 months left on his contract with Copenhagen, and the race for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming months, with ‘almost every major club in Europe’ monitoring his situation.

A move to the Premier League remains a possibility, with several English clubs in contention to sign the Swedish starlet at the end of the year.

Man United Interested in Bardghji

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to TBR Football, clubs looking to sign Bardghji would likely try to reach an agreement with Copenhagen rather than wait for his contract to expire in January.

The 19-year-old, likened to Lionel Messi, could be available for a cut-price deal towards the end of his stay in Denmark and appears unlikely to extend his contract, given the increasing interest from top clubs across Europe.

Bardghji, praised as 'outrageous' by Jacek Kulig, has not played this season after suffering a knee ligament injury in the summer but has returned to training and could make his first appearance towards the end of February.

The Sweden U21 international scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Copenhagen last season, including one in the Champions League against Man United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bardghji became the youngest-ever player to score against Man United in the Champions League at just 17 years old.

United had a quiet January transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven arriving, but are expected to overhaul the squad after the season.

The Red Devils are likely to bring in midfield reinforcements as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in a new partner for Manuel Ugarte and replace veterans Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Roony Bardghji's Copenhagen Stats (2023/24) Games 37 Goals 11 Assists 0 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 1,781

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Four Signings Man Utd Want This Summer Revealed Manchester United have identified a quartet of positions they want to bolster when the transfer window reopens

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.