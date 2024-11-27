Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has set his sights on signing a new striker in the forthcoming transfer windows - and one man that they could be in the market for is Omar Marmoush, with reports from Germany stating that they are interested in the in-form Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Marmoush has only failed to score in three Bundesliga games so far this season, bagging braces against Wolfsburg, Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich, whilst registering a further duo of braces in terms of assists against Kiel and Bochum - and that has tempted the interest of United.

Man Utd Have Omar Marmoush 'In Their Sights'

The Frankfurt striker has been electric this season

The report by Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg states that Marmoush has had a fantastic season with Frankfurt, and that has attracted the attention of several top clubs across European leagues.

With 11 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga alone, with a further three goals and assists taking him to 24 contributions in just 17 matches, he is only behind Bayern and England star Harry Kane in the top goalscorer rankings, and that has put him into United's sights.

Omar Marmoush's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 8.32 1st

Sky further state that it would cost between €50-60million (£41.7-£50million) to sign the 'outstanding' talent given that he has another three years on his contract, which would be a big outlay for a side who have spent over £100million on striker duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the past 18 months.

The report further goes on to disclose that United could also look to sign Randal Kolo Muani, Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen, with Amorim having discussed the quartet as possible reinforcements in attack - and with Viktor Gyokeres being discussed in the past, he could be an ideal alternative.

Marmoush Has Finally Burst Into Life

His previous stints in Germany have not been as fruitful

The league title may be a stretch with the club currently sitting six points and 18-goal difference behind Vincent Kompany's Bayern, but that should not undermine Marmoush flying onto the scene. Frankfurt sit second in the Bundesliga table, winning seven of their 11 games so far this season - and with 27 goals scored in the league so far this season, Marmoush has accounted for two-thirds of their strikes in terms of goal contributions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush has been in fine form at club level - but he only has six goals in 35 caps for Egypt.

The 25-year-old Egyptian only joined Frankfurt from Wolfsburg last summer after a slow time at the Volkswagen Arena, which was accompanied by meddling loan spells at St. Pauli and Stuttgart - but with 12 goals last season, he is almost certainly set to break that record in the current campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.