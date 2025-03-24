Manchester United are keeping tabs on Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Phil Thomas has revealed.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified the highly-rated Belgium international as a potential replacement for Andre Onana and are among several Premier League clubs showing interest.

Onana has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs amid a disappointing season at Old Trafford, prompting Ruben Amorim to begin assessing his potential successors between the sticks.

Lammens is reportedly available for around £30m and has over two years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2027.

Red Devils Targeting Senne Lammens

The 22-year-old could replace Andre Onana

According to Thomas, Lammens’ ball distribution and confidence playing out from the back have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, with Man United, Man City and Newcastle all tracking him this season.

The 22-year-old, praised as ‘phenomenal’, earned his first call-up to the Belgium squad this international break but did not feature in their two games against Ukraine.

Lammens, who joined Royal Antwerp from Brugge in 2023, has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season, conceding 32 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lammens made his Champions League debut last season in Royal Antwerp’s 2-0 loss to Porto.

Man United are believed to have several options on their goalkeeper shortlist, with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier also emerging as a target.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United chiefs are now weighing up a summer move for the Frenchman, who is set to enter the final two years of his contract and is believed to be available for around £34m.

Senne Lammens' Royal Antwerp Stats (2024/25) Games 33 Goals conceded 36 Clean sheets 7 Minutes played 2,970

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-03-25.