Manchester United are in the market for a new winger in 2025, and Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane is a target on their shortlist, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils recently bid farewell to long-serving wide man, Marcus Rashford, who left on loan to Aston Villa at the tail end of the winter transfer window. A buy option has been included into the deal, which means fans may have already seen his last appearance in Manchester United colours.

Reports suggest they are eager to add to their ranks out wide this summer. Sane is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, as things stand, which means the Red Devils could be poised to find their solution for free.

United in Race to Sign Sane on Free Transfer

Bayern Munich are discussing a new contract with the German however

As per the report from Fichajes, Manchester United are considering up to five free transfer opportunities this summer, with the likes of Sane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonathan David, Angel Gomes and Jonathan Tah all with soon-expiring contracts.

A deal for Sane could be ideal for Ruben Amorim and Co, particularly given the German satisfies the team's need for a new winger following recent departures. However, Bayern Munich are keen to retain his services, and are discussing a new proposal.

Leroy Sané vs Amad Diallo - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Sané Diallo Appearances 17 22 Minutes Played 874 1,594 Goals 6 6 Assists 2 6 Shots per 90 3.60 2.26 Key Passes per 90 1.55 2.2 Crosses per 90 2.89 2.15 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.27 2.03

Sky Sports Germany revealed in November 2024 that a winter transfer was off the cards, as the Bavarian club were optimistic about their chances of renewing Sane's agreement. Minimal progress has been made since though, and per Forbes later in December, there was a growing feeling that it "might be best for all parties to move on".

Sane, previously labelled "phenomenal", has notched eight goals this term and a further two assists across all competitions. He has only started on nine occasions in the league, however, and summer signing Michael Olise may well have usurped his spot on the right flank.

Manchester United may need to act swiftly if they are serious about their prospects of landing Sane, because Arsenal have also been credited with interest in the former Manchester City attacker. Meanwhile, north-west rivals Liverpool were also "monitoring" the player's situation ahead of a potential move in 2025.

