Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen admirers of the 25-year-old, who has been ‘one of the best players in the Premier League’ this season, netting 13 goals in 21 appearances.

Brentford are reportedly expecting a big fee for the Cameroonian international after the season, while his January departure has been ruled out, after Thomas Frank revealed that the 25-year-old will see out the campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are said to be aware of growing interest in Mbeumo – his signature is not going to come cheap for those admiring clubs, including Man United.

Man United Eyeing Bryan Mbeumo

January move has been ruled out

While exact Brentford demands have not been revealed, Hawkins claims they could expect north of €50m (£42m) for Mbeumo after the season, considering his meteoric rise in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is the fifth-leading scorer in the division this term, trailing only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer.

Man United have yet to make any transfer moves in January and are expected to offload players first, before they can make new acquisitions.

Marcus Rashford’s departure on loan seems the most likely at the moment, with multiple clubs in Europe now monitoring his situation and engaging in talks over his mid-season arrival.

United are likely to prioritise a new left wing-back in January, considering Ruben Amorim has been rotating between Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia in the position since he took over in November.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez have been mentioned as potential targets, as well as Benfica’s Alvaro Fernandes, who left United last summer.

Bryan Mbeumo's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 13 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 145 Minutes played 1,887

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.