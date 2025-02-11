Manchester United are among the interested clubs in Frankfurt's midfield ace Hugo Larsson, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad in the summer transfer window after a relatively quiet January for incomings, with Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven strengthening the defence while Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia all left on loan deals.

But midfield is set to be the target of a major overhaul during the summer with Casemiro expected to move on and Christian Eriksen out of contract, and Larsson has now emerged as a target.

Man Utd Eyeing Move for Larsson

Sweden international is a target for several clubs

Amorim is targeting fresh blood in midfield and according to Fichajes.net, Larsson has now emerged as a target for Man Utd.

The 20-year-old has had a fantastic season at Frankfurt so far this campaign, and has also caught the eye of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, making a move to the Premier League this summer highly likely.

But Frankfurt aren't keen to let Larsson, who has been described as a 'real baller' and had his playing style compared to Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, leave so easily and will likely demand a big fee to let him move on according to the report.

Hugo Larsson Frankfurt Statistics 2024/25 Competition Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Bundesliga 16(4) 1434 2 0 Europa League 5(2) 472 2 0 DFB Pokal 2 180 0 0

That means that Man Utd could be prepared to enter into a bidding war in order to make him part of their squad for next season, as they look to add more intensity and athleticism to their side for the manager.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has barely been used since the Portuguese manager's arrival at Old Trafford, with Amorim admitting that the five-time Champions League winner no longer has the physical capabilities to carry out his demands. Christian Eriksen is another option in midfield who doesn't have the required legs to uphold the intensity that the manager wants.

Both players are now expected to move on in the next transfer window, with Eriksen's contract set to expire and no talks having been held about a potential extension. Casemiro on the other hand has attracted interest from Brazil, Italy and Saudi Arabia about a move, although there have been no formal offers made to the club as things stand.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/02/2025.