Manchester United are reportedly planning a shock return to the Premier League for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, with newly-appointed Ruben Amorim eager to see the Englishman spearhead the Red Devils' attack, according to Fichajes.net.

It is currently Kane's second season in the Bundesliga, and though he is yet to lift any piece of major silverware, he has nonetheless adapted seamlessly to the pace of play in Germany. Having netted 61 goals in just as many appearances for the Bavarians, the former Tottenham man has been one of the most prolific strikers on the planet, and there is a growing sense that tangible team achievements will soon follow.

A return to his home country's top-flight and the opportunity to lead Amorim's ambitious project are both tantalizing prospects, however, and Manchester United may be able to persuade the English international of a switch to Old Trafford with these incentives.

Amorim Makes 'Sensational' Forward Priority Ahead of Gyokeres

The Portuguese boss is keen to make drastic improvements

Desptie already having a talented duo of strikers at his disposal in the form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, Amorim is reportedly eager to add yet another. Manchester United have subsequently been linked with Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres, who recently tore apart Manchester City alongside a team that was managed by none other than Amorim himself.

Harry Kane vs Viktor Gyokeres - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Harry Kane Viktor Gyokeres Appearances 10 11 Goals 11 16 Assists 5 1 Shots per 90 3.20 3.23 Big chances missed 7 7

However, recent reports indicate that Amorim may prefer Harry Kane, who has previously been dubbed as "sensational", to the Swede instead. The 31-year-old has been made "one of their priorities", per the report from Fichales, and given his glittering experience in the Premier League, and his evident quality as a star striker, such a signing could essentially be an almost guaranteed success, though a deal would be difficult, given the player's crucial role at the Allianz Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane won the European Golden Shoe for the 2023/24 season with 36 league goals.

Understandably, Bayern Munich are reluctant to see their top goalscorer depart any time soon, but there is a sense that an "astronomical offer" could force their hand, and as such, this may be a deal to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of Fotmob.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024