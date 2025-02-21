Manchester United are among a host of European clubs interested in a summer move for River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, according to InterLive.

The Red Devils, alongside Inter Milan and Barcelona, could emerge as suitors for the 17-year-old starlet, who has drawn comparisons to Uruguay star Federico Valverde.

Reports in Italy claim Mastantuono was a concrete target for Real Madrid last year, with a move to Spain ‘practically done’ before he opted to extend his contract in Argentina.

The promising midfielder’s deal now includes a €40m (£33m) release clause and runs until June 2026.

Man United Eyeing Franco Mastantuono

Ahead of the summer transfer window

Mastantuono could soon become the next big talent to leave River Plate for Europe, following in the footsteps of Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri, who joined Manchester City last year.

The 17-year-old, praised as 'special' by Fabrizio Romano, has established himself as a regular for River Plate’s senior team, making 41 appearances since his debut last year, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mastantuono became River Plate's third-youngest debutant and their youngest-ever goal-scorer last year.

United have placed a strong focus on rejuvenating their squad under Ruben Amorim in recent months, and a move for another promising starlet would not come as a surprise.

The Red Devils are also eyeing a summer deal for Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda, having already secured young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United are preparing for a busy first offseason under Amorim, with four key signings in mind.

They are reportedly expected to target a defensive midfielder, centre-back and left-back, while signing a first-choice striker remains their top priority.

The Premier League strugglers have been tracking Ipswich Town star Liam Delap this season, with the 21-year-old potentially available for a cut-price deal in the summer.

Franco Mastantuono's River Plate Stats (2024) Games 41 Starts 12 Goals 4 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,465

