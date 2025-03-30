Manchester United may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of signing Liam Delap this summer, despite interest from various Premier League clubs - with the striker reportedly being open to moving to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has seen his side struggle for goals this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scoring a combined six between them in the top-flight as the Red Devils sit 13th in the table; and with Delap being one of the division's top young strikers with his superb form at Ipswich Town, he could come into their ranks to bolster their options up front.

Report: Liam Delap 'Open' to Man Utd Move

The Red Devils need to sign a striker this summer

The report by TBR Football states that United are keen on bringing more firepower into their ranks in the summer, having had issues in attack throughout the current campaign - and despite various Premier League clubs chasing him, Delap could be on the move to Old Trafford regardless of if Ipswich stay in the league or not.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Match rating 6.68 =4th

As a result, the England youth international is open to joining any Premier League side who make a move for his services in the coming months. The Red Devils are aware that Delap is a man in-demand, and could look to get a difficult deal over the line - but the striker 'believes in his own talent' at being able to make an impact on whoever he joins.

United have held talks with Delap's representatives, and they are thought to like his confidence in being able to make the step-up to the Red Devils - though Ipswich could want £40million to tempt a sale for his services, with clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in the star, who Pep Guardiola once labelled 'special'.

Delap has 10 goals in the Premier League this season, and although his efforts aren't currently enough to keep the Tractor Boys in the division, he's proven his worth in the top-flight with some spirited finishes and attacking prowess to show that he deserves another shot in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has three goals in 12 caps for England's under-21 side.

Delap has been England's main striker at under-21 level, and if he can blossom into the Premier League, a senior squad call-up may not be far off. With Amorim needing a new talisman to fire United into the European spaces, he could be just the tonic for the Portuguese boss.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.

