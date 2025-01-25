Manchester United are eyeing a stunning move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi for next summer's transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

There is no telling what United's squad will look like heading into next season because INEOS is expected to oversee a major overhaul next summer to give Ruben Amorim a team that suits his 3-4-3 system. Only Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro are reportedly viewed as 'untouchable' at Old Trafford, and the right and left wing-back positions are two areas that will likely be freshened up amid a lack of a creative spark and pace.

Danish youngster Patrick Dorgu is being pursued this month and looks likely to be Amorim's long-term answer at left wing-back, although the Red Devils have yet to agree on a deal with Leece for the 20-year-old. The club's transfer chiefs may then attend to the right wing-back position next summer.

Manchester United Keen On Hakimi For Right Wing-Back Spot

The PSG Star Is Versatile And Boasts A Solid Attacking Output

Manchester United are thought to be considering a move for Hakimi to give Amorim the desired right wing-back signing next summer, and he's deemed 'the ideal solution' in said position. The Moroccan has enjoyed a fine season at the Parc des Princes, managing two goals and five assists in 15 outings in Ligue 1 and is one of Europe's most highly-regarded full-backs.

Hakimi can operate as a wing-back because of his pace and direct approach, while he also possesses defensive solidarity, which could work well for Amorim. He's a talent viewed in high regard in France, as analyzed by GetFootballNewsFrance:

"PSG’s most dependable among world’s best."

Achraf Hakimi Statistics (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 5 Expected Assists (xA) 4.21 Big Chances Created 10 Key Passes 2.5 Accurate Long Balls 1.3 (67%) Accurate Crosses 0.9 (22%) Interceptions Per Game 1.4 Tackles Per Game 2.5 Possession Won 0.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 6.1 Successful Dribbles 1.3 (54%) Ground Duels Won 4.9 (60%)

Amorim may be looking to move his Morocco teammate Noussair Mazraoui into a permanent right centre-back role, which he's impressed in since joining from Bayern Munich last summer. This also allows Amad to continue as one of his front three rather than be used in a makeshift wing-back role.

United won't be in a strong position at the negotiation table if they launch a move for Hakimi because he recently signed a new long-term deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the club until 2029. His future was under speculation last season amid talk of a return to Real Madrid, but he committed his future to the Ligue 1 giants.

