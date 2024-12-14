Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, according to English journalist Alan Nixon. The Red Devils are considering giving Andre Onana fresh competition and have set their sights on the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Onana has turned a corner this season, showing vast improvement from a difficult debut campaign at Old Trafford. The Cameroonian has come off the boil recently, though, making glaring mistakes in a 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest and a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen.

Altay Bayindir serves as the backup to Onana, but United have yet to trust the Turkish goalkeeper with significant game time. They are weighing up entering the South American transfer market and have Victor on their radar.

Nixon claimed on his Patreon that Victor is becoming the talk of South America, and the goalkeeper was voted 'the best player in the country' after helping Botafogo win the Brazilian title and Copa Libertadores.

Victor could follow in the footsteps of Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson and become the latest Brazilian goalkeeping star to head to the Premier League. A fee of £20 million might be enough to secure his signature.

John Victor 2023-24 Statistics (Botafogo and Real Valladolid) Appearances 63 Clean Sheets 27 Trophies Copa Libertadores

Man United consider moving for Victor

The Brazilian has valuable experience to compete with Onana

Victor, 28, has been at Botafogo since January, when he arrived from fellow Brazilian outfit Santos. He has European experience as he spent last season on loan at Real Valladolid in La Liga, keeping five clean sheets in 12 games. He also had a spell on loan at Internacional from January to August in 2023.

The 6ft4in goalkeeper could arrive at United as Bayindir's replacement, with doubts growing over the Turk's future at Old Trafford. He's been linked with a January departure after growing impatient with a lack of first-team opportunities.

Victor could be enticed to battle with Onana for the number one jersey and stake a claim for a first-ever call-up to the Brazil national team. Alisson and Ederson have been Selecao's two first-team shot-stoppers with the Botafogo man yet to earn a cap.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.