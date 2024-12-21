Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier to give Andre Onana fresh competition at Old Trafford, according to Alan Nixon.

The French shot-stopper was previously on the Red Devils' shortlist, and they have reignited interest. Meslier, 24, has been an ever-present for Leeds under Daniel Farke this season and has been impressive between the sticks. He's been at Elland Road since July 2020 and was part of the Peacocks' side that competed in the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign.

Nixon claims on his Patreon that Manchester United are adding goalkeepers to their shortlist as they look for a potential Onana backup. The Cameroonian has nailed down the number-one berth at Old Trafford with excellent performances this season.

However, Altay Bayindir failed to impress in his first opportunity under Ruben Amorim, making two glaring errors in a 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup. He's struggled to compete with Onana since arriving from Fenerbahce in September 2023.

The Red Devils' goalkeeping scout, Tony Coton, has been closely watching Meslier amid his fine form in the EFL Championship. He's helped Leeds challenge for the title, with Farke's side sitting second in the second tier of English football.

Illan Meslier Statistics 2024-25 Appearances Clean Sheets Saves Per Game Goals Conceded Saves Made Goals Prevented 21 11 1.4 (67%) 15 30 -1.37

Meslier was on the Premier League giants' radar years ago but suffered a loss of form amid the Peacocks' relegation in 2023. He's since bounced back with important displays in the Championship, including a man-of-the-match showing in a 1-0 win over Stoke City in March when he made six saves.

His manager, Farke, thinks he's 'the best goalkeeper in the league' amid talk of a potential move. He has the third-best clean sheet record in the competition this season.

Meslier's contract situation could help Manchester United

The Frenchman isn't the only option for the Red Devils

Meslier is familiar with Premier League football and has made 107 appearances in the English top flight with 21 clean sheets to his name. One of his standout performances came in a 2-1 win away to Liverpool in October 2022 when he made nine saves at Anfield.

The Frenchman has just over a year left on his contract, which could boost the Red Devils' potential pursuit at a reasonable price. He's not the only option the club could turn to, as they have also been monitoring Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor of Botafogo, who is earning plaudits in his homeland.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.