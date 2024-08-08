Highlights Manchester United are in the market for a new defensive midfielder this summer.

They have been linked with a number of names including Burnley’s Sander Berge.

The transfer window slams shut at the end of the month on August 30.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, who is reportedly very close friends with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

It’s been a busy summer for Erik ten Hag’s side so far, with two significant additions in 18-year-old central defender Leny Yoro and young Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee. Next on the list of targets is a midfielder, but United are yet to make any decisive moves in that department.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign in 2023/24, United will hope to improve on their eighth-placed finish next term. They begin the new season on Friday, August 16 at home against Fulham.

United ‘Identify’ Sander Berge as Key Target

He is close friends with Erling Haaland

United are ramping up their hunt for a new midfielder with links to a range of targets starting to emerge. In an update from Sky Sports, the long list includes Berge from Burnley, Richard Rios from Palmeiras, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and former loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

In the same report, it’s noted that Berge is close friends with Manchester City’s Haaland, who won back-to-back golden boots in 22/23 and 23/24. The pair both represent the Norway national team, and Berge has so far earned 46 caps at just 26 years of age.

Berge began his career in his homeland before he moved to Belgium and joined Genk in 2017. Three years later, he made the move to England as a big money signing at Sheffield United, where he made just over 100 appearances and scored six goals.

Sander Berge 2023/24 stats for Burnley in all competitions Stat: Appearances 40 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 3,218

Three years later, in the summer of 2023, he made the move to Burnley, who had just been promoted to the Premier League. He signed a four-year deal and remains under contract at Turf Moor until 2027, but Burnley’s relegation and interest from elsewhere could cut things short.

United ‘Switch Focus’ Away From Ugarte

Dan Ashworth is looking at different targets

Links to alternative targets, such as Berge, have been prompted by United’s withdrawal from the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Manchester club had been tipped to sign Ugarte, but a recent report from The Athletic confirmed they are now looking elsewhere.

The article claimed they have switched their focus away from Ugarte as they do not intend to meet PSG’s asking price, which is around £51.4million. The midfielder only signed for the Ligue 1 side 12 months ago from Portuguese side Sporting CP.

However, Ugarte made just 25 league appearances for PSG last season and didn’t score a single goal across all competitions. He registered three assists in Ligue 1, but seemingly failed to live up to expectations as the French club consider a sale just one year after his arrival.

