Manchester United could sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan in January with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, according to The Times journalist Peter Rutzler.

United, who may lose Marcus Rashford in 2025 after he revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’, have been named as a possible destination for the French striker and could entertain a six-month loan move in early 2025.

Multiple Premier League sides are also reportedly monitoring Kolo Muani’s situation after he was made available for transfer by PSG, along with clubs in the Bundesliga.

The 'ice-cold' 26-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Luis Enrique and is no longer part of the Spanish tactician’s plans, having been left out of the PSG squad for two consecutive Ligue 1 games.

Muani was most recently dropped for their 4-2 win at Monaco on Wednesday and has only made two league starts for the French champions this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kolo Muani has scored two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

United have been linked with a move for Kolo Muani for some time now as they continue to weigh up their options ahead of what could possibly be a busy January window.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad with new arrivals and have placed their focus on a new left-sided defender, with Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernandez and Kolo Muani’s teammate Nuno Mendes reportedly among the options.

It remains to be seen whether United will enter the forward market in early 2025, given they already have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee available.

Rashford’s early 2025 departure could free up both extra funds and a squad space for a new arrival up front, though his exit after the season seems more likely at the moment.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 16 games and next face Bournemouth on Sunday, before taking on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 4.7 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 358

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.