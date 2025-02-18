Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons and are among three Premier League clubs showing strong interest in the 21-year-old, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are preparing for a squad reshuffle after the season and have reportedly identified Simons as a potential target for Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

United had an underwhelming January transfer window and brought in just two new players before an injury crisis significantly depleted their squad last week.

They were without a dozen senior players for the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday and named one of the most inexperienced benches in their history.

Red Devils Eyeing Xavi Simons

For the summer transfer window

According to Fichajes, United are seriously considering a move for Simons in the summer but may face competition from their fiercest Premier League rivals.

Manchester City and Liverpool have also reportedly shown interest in the 21-year-old, who could be available for around €70m (£58m) after joining Leipzig permanently in January.

The Dutch international signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract after Leipzig activated their option to buy him from PSG last month, tying Simons to the club until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simons became Leipzig’s record signing in January, costing the club an initial €50m (£41.6m).

Simons, praised for his 'superstar potential' by Ben Mattinson, has been a key player for Leipzig this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

The Dutch international returned to first-team action in January after missing nearly three months with an ankle injury and has contributed to six goals in seven Bundesliga appearances since.

He ranks third in goal contributions among all Leipzig players this season, trailing Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda, and Antonio Nusa.

Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.6 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,194

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.