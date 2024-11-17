Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Napoli star forward, Victor Osimhen, and could include Joshua Zirkzee as a makeweight as part of a player plus cash deal, reveals Gerardo Fasano.

With newly-appointed Ruben Amorim now at the helm, United supporters are hoping to see major improvements, and one position which the boss is looking to bolster is at center forward. A plethora of options have been linked, including Sporting's Victor Gyokeres, and Osimhen is another option who continues to attract interest from all of Europe, not just Manchester.

Red Devils to Offer Zirkzee Plus Cash for Osimhen

Amorim is content with letting the Dutchman depart

Via Areanapoli.it, Italian journalist, Fasano, confirmed United's keen interest in Osimhen as a more viable alternative to a target such as Gyokeres, and also noted that Zirkzee currently remains out of favour for the new boss:

"Manchester United are said to be on the trail of Victor Osimhen . I have been told that the English club, through Mr Amorim, could include the former Bologna striker Zirkzee in the negotiations for Osimhen" "Amorim has understood that Sporting Lisbon could ask too much for Gyokeres and is testing the waters for Osimhen. Zirkzee might not be the ideal striker for the coach."

After being unable to secure a permanent transfer away from Naples last summer, Osimhen, who was previously labelled "the best striker in the world" at headers by Carlo Ancelotti, instead took his talents to Galatasaray in the Turkish league, where he has since excelled with eight goals in nine outings across all competitions. A monstrous forward, the Nigerian talisman could be precisely what Manchester United need to raise the level of the attack.

Victor Osimhen's 2024/25 Super Lig statistics Games 6 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots per 90 7.27 Shots success rate 40.6%

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund (2) and Joshua Zirkzee (1) have scored a combined total of just three goals so far this season.

Despite spending just over £100 million on striker duo, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, this particular area remains a source of concern for its lack of meaningful output, and the latter in particular has struggled to find a consistent place in the team. Although just a year has passed since his arrival at Old Trafford, the 23-year-old may be open to cutting his contract short in search for more game time, and the club may subsequently be able to include him in an exchange deal for Osimhen.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024