Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Sporting CP youngster Conrad Harder if they fail to sign Ruben Amorim's top target Viktor Gyokeres, as per Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season amid question marks over forward duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. There are doubts either of them can spearhead Amorim's attack, having managed just five goals in the league between them.

Gyokeres is Amorim's ideal choice to give United more firepower, but a move for the prolific Swede won't occur this month. That goes for any Sporting player whom the Portuguese coach wishes to bring to Old Trafford because of his promise to his former employers.

There is also the possibility that Gyokeres, 28, turns down a move given the club's frustrating campaign. Amorim's men sit 13th in the Premier League after 20 games.

Manchester United Eye Harder As Potential Gyokeres Alternative

The Young Dane Is One Of Sporting's Brightest Prospects

Harder is reportedly on Manchester United's radar should they not be able to persuade Gyokeres to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford. The 19-year-old is earning plaudits and looks to be Sporting's next breakout star. He is a player the Red Devils head coach knows all about.

The versatile Danish teenager has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, bagging nine goals and six assists. Amorim gave him his debut in September and quickly grew into a prominent member of the Liga Portugal team.

Harder is predominantly a centre-forward, but he's also been used on both wings. This could be a massive boost for Amorim and a stagnating United frontline. His former manager stressed that Harder was still a work in progress upon his integration into Sporting's first team:

"He is still at 50% of his potential, but that is normal. He hasn’t trained much with the team yet and it is difficult to guide him with his positioning. You can see that sometimes in the flow of the game."

Conrad Harder Stats (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 12 Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 0.65 Goal Conversion 16% Assists 2 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (36%) Ground Duels Won 1.3 (38%) Aerial Duels Won 0.6 (50%)

Sporting will demand upwards of €35 million (£29.3 million) for Harder, who has four years left on his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. He's a technically gifted talent with speed, an eye for goal and clever positioning. He's regarded as 'the new Gyokeres', adding more intrigue to United's potential move for the three-cap Denmark U21 international.

