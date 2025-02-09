Manchester United have shortlisted five transfer targets who are set to be free agents by the end of this season as things stand, including Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as per Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim is still yet to identify his best option to lead the line, amid inconsistent performances from Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. With just five Premier League goals between the duo, the Red Devils are looking to land a new centre-forward this summer.

United Chasing Free Transfer for Everton Ace Calvert-Lewin

The 27-year-old is not expected to sign a new deal

According to the report from Fichajes, Manchester United could be looking to sign Calvert-Lewin this summer after his contract at Goodison Park expires. He is among a total of five players who the Red Devils are interested in, alongside Jonathan David, Angel Gomes, Leroy Sane and Jonathan Tah.

Calvert-Lewin's best season in the Premier League saw him hit the back of the net 16 times in 33 outings in the 2020/21 term, but he has struggled to match those heights ever since. This campaign, he has managed three goals and an assist in more than 1500 minutes of football.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Rasmus Hojlund vs Joshua Zirkzee - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Calvert-Lewin Hojlund Zirkzee Appearances 22 19 24 Minutes Played 1,574 1,110 885 Goals 3 2 3 Assists 1 0 1 Expected Goals 6.1 2.4 3.3 Shots per 90 2.63 1.05 1.93 Key Passes per 90 0.4 0.89 1.12 Aerials Won (%) 51.2 24.2 32.1

However, new boss David Moyes has shown confidence in the Englishman, who has previously been labelled "unbelievable", and the Toffees were reluctant to negotiate a sale in January despite interest.

Regardless, Calvert-Lewin has been proposed multiple contract offers but has shown little interest in renewing his time at Merseyside.

Amorim could help revitalise the 27-year-old's career were he to switch to Old Trafford, though fans may prefer a proven heavy-hitter to lead the line instead.

Victor Gyokeres is a target in that regard, and Manchester United could be handed the prospect of acquiring the Swede for less than his release clause.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025