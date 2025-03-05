Manchester United have expressed interest in a summer move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are reportedly among several Premier League clubs tracking the Slovenia international, with Arsenal considered ‘front-runners’ for his signature this offseason.

According to Plettenberg, Sesko has a release clause in his Leipzig contract that could rise to around €80m (£66m) by the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

The 21-year-old signed a new long-term deal with Leipzig last summer, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

United Interested in Benjamin Sesko

Among Premier League clubs keen

Plettenberg claims at least three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Sesko this summer, with Liverpool also among his admirers:

Sesko, praised as ‘unstoppable’, has been a key player for Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old ranks ninth in Bundesliga goals (10) in 2024/25, with Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane leading the charts (21).

Man United are expected to enter the striker market this summer, having grown concerned with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's recent performances under Ruben Amorim.

The pair, who cost more than £100m combined, have managed just five Premier League goals this season and are yet to score in the top-flight in 2025.

United are believed to have multiple names on their striker shortlist, including Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 172 Minutes played 1,717

