Manchester United are keen on reinforcing their attack in the coming summer transfer window and are interested in Ademola Lookman, according to Caught Offside.

Given the lofty standards that they have set themselves as a club in the past few decades, the current campaign can be viewed as nothing but a failure for Man United. The Red Devils are, at the time of writing, 13th in the Premier League, with their struggles for form best epitomised by the fact that they are yet to win back-to-back league matches this season.

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag early in the campaign and while there have been glimmers of hope under the Portuguese, it is clear that the former Sporting manager will need not only a pre-season, but a transfer window, to better implement his philosophies on his squad.

Much has been said about Joshua Zirzkee and Rasmus Hojlund, with neither being consistent goalscorers for the Red Devils. Both players are young and cost large sums of money, meaning that the club will most likely persist with both for a time. That is not to say, however, that Man United don’t need a more consistent source of goals, with the striker department being just one area that the club hope to reinforce.

It would seem that the Old Trafford side, however, are keen on acquiring just that in the upcoming window.

Man United Like Lookman

Atalanta star is of interest to the Red Devils

As per Caught Offside, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is a player that Man United are “strongly interested” in signing. The Nigerian international, who is the reigning African Player of the Year, moved to Italy from RB Leipzig in 2022 and has steadily developed into an exceptional attacking player.

Ademola Lookman 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Serie A 24 13 5 1,717' Champions League 7 5 2 482' Super Cup 1 0 0 90' Supercoppa Italiana 1 0 0 34'

The scorer of a hat-trick in the 2023/24 Europa League final, Lookman has been a consistent source of attacking quality for the Italians since his arrival but is currently enjoying his best season with the side in terms of his output, with Lookman having been dubbed an "unstoppable" player on social media.

Lookman has a price tag of just over £50 million, according to Caught Offside, which would not put Man United off making a bid for the player, who himself is hoping for a return to English football. In Lookman, the Red Devils would be recruiting a proven scorer of goals, something that they so desperately lack as it stands.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)