Manchester United are chasing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman ahead of an excepted squad reset in the summer transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

Lookman has emerged as one of Europe's most capable forwards at Gewiss Stadium, blending goals, creativity and blistering pace. The Nigerian became the first player in history to score a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final when he fired the Serie A giants to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen last season.

The 27-year-old has carried that form into the ongoing campaign, posting 10 goals and five assists in 19 Italian top-flight games. But he has bumped heads with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini this week.

Lookman missed a penalty in his side's defeat to Club Brugge that led to their UEFA Champions League exit, his manager claiming he is one of the worst penalty takers he's seen. The club's top scorer deemed such comments 'deeply disrespectful', and a summer exit is set to occur, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United Interested In Lookman

The Atalanta ace has Premier League experience