Manchester United could make a move for Juventus star Douglas Luiz in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the midfielder boasting all the right characteristics that Ruben Amorim wants in his Red Devils squad.

Luiz joined Juventus from Aston Villa in the summer, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea going the other way plus cash; though his time in Italy hasn't gone to plan, with a long spell out with injury. With United struggling in midfield, recruitments may be needed for Amorim to bolster his squad, and with almost 200 Premier League appearances to his name, Luiz could be the ideal mix of youth, talent and experience for the United boss to see his squad finally climb up the Premier League table.

Report: Douglas Luiz on Man Utd Trail

The midfielder has struggled in Italy and could find himself again at United

The report from Tuttojuve suggests that United are on the trail of Luiz, with the English club looking for a midfielder with his traits and characteristics.

Douglas Luiz's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 294 21st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Tackles Per Game 0.8 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.2 =15th Match rating 6.49 17th

At present, there have not been any negotiations or concrete offers for the Brazilian star, but he does have admirers despite only moving to Turin in the summer. Luiz has several Premier League admirers, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also being touted for a move for his services - however, a move has yet to be made.

Luiz has struggled for games in Turin, having been a 'world-class' man at Aston Villa. He only missed 15 Premier League games across five seasons in the West Midlands, notching 20 goals in the process, helping Villa move from a relegation battle in 2020 to the Champions League in 2024 - and his performances last season saw him become one of the most consistent midfielders in the division.

Moving to Manchester City in 2017, he plied his trade at Girona for two seasons on loan but failed to score for the Spanish club - and his role at Villa allowed him to feature in a goalscoring sense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has 18 caps for Brazil's national team.

But with just 13 appearances for Juventus owing to muscle fatigue, his links back to the Premier League could see him rekindle his best form - and United would be able to feature him in a role alongside Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, with the latter being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

