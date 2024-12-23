Manchester United are willing to pay Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s release clause and are battling Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the 26-year-old, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking for ‘a quality striker’ to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline in early 2025 and have earmarked Osimhen as an option.

United are said to be willing to meet his £62m release clause next month alongside Chelsea and PSG, who are both understood to be keen on the Nigerian ahead of the January transfer window.

Osimhen, now on loan at Galatasaray, has a mid-season break clause in his agreement with the Turkish giants, meaning he could finally leave Napoli permanently next month.

The 'world-class' 26-year-old departed the Serie A giants on loan before the season after being frozen out of Antonio Conte’s first-team squad and excluded from pre-season training.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in his 15 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

According to Fichajes, Napoli see Osimhen’s departure as an opportunity to make a big profit and are willing to let him go in 2025, having brought in ex-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as a replacement in the summer.

With three European heavyweights now circling, Osimhen’s future could reportedly be decided ‘in a matter of days’ and it remains to be seen whether United will emerge as serious contenders for his signature in January.

The Red Devils are thought to be targeting reinforcements next month, with reports suggesting a new left-sided defender remains a priority.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United could also welcome a new striker, but that could depend on player sales.

Marcus Rashford’s departure in early 2025 could well provide a major boost for United’s business in January, after the English forward revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from Old Trafford.

United are reportedly valuing the forward at £40m, though his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block for interested clubs in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.