Manchester United remain strongly interested in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

United were first linked with Mendes a few weeks ago and have continued to monitor his uncertain situation at Parc des Princes as they target a new left-back for Ruben Amorim in 2025.

The 22-year-old, labelled 'one of the best left-backs in the world', will have just 18 months remaining on his contract with PSG in January, and while the French giants want to extend his agreement, he is not expected to sign a new deal soon, according to Plettenberg.

While Mendes and Amorim share the same agency, they also briefly worked together at Sporting Lisbon during the 2020/21 season, winning a league title before the 22-year-old moved to France.

Reports in Portugal have first linked Mendes with a move to Old Trafford long before he joined PSG – in 2020, he was reportedly eyed as another potential signing from Sporting alongside Bruno Fernandes.

The 22-year-old reappeared on the Red Devils’ radar recently and has now emerged as a concrete option to bolster Amorim’s backline in 2025.

United are reportedly prioritising the arrival of a new left-sided defender next year as they look to move on from injury-prone Luke Shaw, who remains unavailable for selection after suffering another setback.

The Red Devils have also earmarked Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as options, though Davies could still extend his expiring contract with Bayern and snub interest from Old Trafford.

Mendes, who joined PSG permanently for £34m in 2021, has been a regular under Luis Enrique this season, amassing 15 appearances in all competitions and contributing four assists.

The 22-year-old struggled with a hamstring injury last term and was sidelined for more than half of the season, before making his return in February and appearing in 14 games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.