Manchester United continue to be linked with strikers amid some poor form for Ruben Amorim's strikeforce this season - and one name that has crept into the reckoning is Mateo Retegui after some incredible performances for Atalanta this season.

Retegui notched four goals against Hellas Verona on Saturday to take his Serie A tally to 20 for the season, including a hat-trick against Genoa, as the Bergamo-based side continued their strong start to the campaign with just one loss in the league since late September. And that form has not only seen him touted as 'world-class', but it's also seen him linked with the Red Devils, who are having goal problems of their own this season.

Report: Man Utd 'Battling' to Sign Mateo Retegui

The Red Devils have needed a striker all season

The report by Fichajes states that Retegui's form has not gone unnoticed by major clubs around Europe, having burst onto the scene at Atalanta this season with 23 goals and four assists in just 33 games in all competitions. However, Atalanta could face a battle to keep the Italy international in the coming transfer windows, with United thought to be in the race for the 25-year-old.

Mateo Retegui's Serie A statistics - Napoli squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =4th Goals 20 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 7th Shots Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.30 4th

A fee of around €50-60million (£43-51million) has been touted for his services, with Atalanta unlikely to sell him for any less than that figure having been such a key part of their attack this season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest, but the Red Devils have been looking for a new striker to strengthen their ranks due to the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in front of goal. Although Arsenal and PSG are still wanting a striker apiece - thanks to the Gunners' lack of attacking additions and PSG failing to replace Kylian Mbappe adequately - United could look to sign the Serie A star after a number of impressive seasons in league football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateo Retegui has six goals in 18 caps for Italy.

Retegui, born and raised in Argentina, shot to prominence with 19 goals in just 27 games for Buenos Aires-based side Tigre in the 2022 season, before notching 11 in 21 the season after. That brought about a move to Genoa in Serie A, and although he only scored seven goals in 29 games at the Studio Luigi Ferraris, his 20 goals in just 22 Serie A games for Atalanta this season have certainly put him on the map in European competition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

