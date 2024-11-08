Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs interested in Lille striker Jonathan David ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025, Corriere dello Sport has reported.

The Canadian star has no shortage of admirers in England, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his suitors, while Man United have reportedly already made contact regarding his potential 2025 arrival.

According to reports, David could leave the Ligue 1 side as early as January, with six months left on his contract, and could be available for a cut-price fee, estimated between £13m and £16m.

The 24-year-old’s availability in January could put interested clubs on high alert, including Man United, who have been reportedly disappointed by their summer arrival Joshua Zirkzee, as well as Rasmus Hojlund – the duo have scored just two goals in the Premier League this term.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, incoming manager Ruben Amorim will have the opportunity to make changes to his United squad in January.

The Red Devils’ attack could be a particular area of concern for the 39-year-old, who has previously enjoyed success working with a prolific goalscorer in Viktor Gyokeres over the past two seasons at Sporting Lisbon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David is currently Ligue 1’s joint-second top goalscorer this season, with seven goals in his first 10 appearances for Lille.

Corriere dello Sport claims David is almost certain to leave Lille in 2025, with his next move likely to depend on career prospects rather than purely financial incentives.

The 24-year-old, labelled as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’, was heavily linked with a move away from France in the summer transfer window after Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed he was available for transfer.

The Brooklyn-born striker has had a superb start to the season in France, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in his 18 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions have also been vital in the Champions League, where he scored in each of his last three games against Real Madrid, Atletico, and Juventus, helping Lille remain unbeaten in all three matches.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 18 Goals 13 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 105 Minutes played 1,368

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.